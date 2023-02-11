The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thai Beverage Public from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
OTCMKTS:TBVPF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.
