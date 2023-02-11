The Graph Trading Up 49.3% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $197.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00431695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,196.65 or 0.28596240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,582,155,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,312,439 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

