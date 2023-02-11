The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

