The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $239.10 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

