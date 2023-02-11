The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $316.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $357.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

