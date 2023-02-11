The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

