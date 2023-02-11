The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $12.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macerich Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 85,180 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -226.66%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

