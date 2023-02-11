The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

