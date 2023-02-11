The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.61.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
