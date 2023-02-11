Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

