Theta Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $321.53 million and $6.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00082843 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062845 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010394 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003931 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,027,052,619 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.