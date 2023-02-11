Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Thomson Reuters Trading Up 3.9 %
Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$160.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$119.23 and a 52 week high of C$162.53. The stock has a market cap of C$77.10 billion and a PE ratio of 54.33.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
