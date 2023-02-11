Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.90.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 4.8 %

TRI stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

