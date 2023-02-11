Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $121.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 61.81%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
