Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $120.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.81. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $121.75.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

