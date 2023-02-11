Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.90.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $121.75.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

