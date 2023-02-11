thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

thyssenkrupp Dividend Announcement

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

