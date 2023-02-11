Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Trading Down 13.6%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 447,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 158,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

