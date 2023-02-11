TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$148.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$164.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

TMX Group Price Performance

TMX Group stock opened at C$134.72 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

About TMX Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

