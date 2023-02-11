Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46.
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
