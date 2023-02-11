Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $131.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.