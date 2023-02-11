Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the January 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Stock Performance
Tongdao Liepin Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.
About Tongdao Liepin Group
