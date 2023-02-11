TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.11.
TopBuild Stock Down 1.0 %
BLD opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $235.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
