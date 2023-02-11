TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.11.

BLD opened at $194.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $235.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

