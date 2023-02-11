Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

MODG stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Samuel H. Armacost acquired 2,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,096.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $474,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODG. B. Riley lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

