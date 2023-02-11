Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MODG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. 4,416,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,061. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $150,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $150,005.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.