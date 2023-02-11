Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MODG opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.95. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $150,005.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel H. Armacost purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,142. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $150,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $474,300. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

