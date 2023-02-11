Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

