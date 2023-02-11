Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

