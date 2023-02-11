Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

