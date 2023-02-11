Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 19,837 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.94.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.