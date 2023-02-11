Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 97,835 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 134.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

