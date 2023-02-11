Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $12.32 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.