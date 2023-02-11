Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $35.93 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 332,425 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

