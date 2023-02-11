Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $395.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

