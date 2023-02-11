Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 110.8% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 262,864 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

