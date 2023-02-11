Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 124,325 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $299.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

