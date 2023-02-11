Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 92,951 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,951 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PM opened at $102.36 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.