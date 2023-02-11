Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

