TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,169,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

