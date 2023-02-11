Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.10.

Transcontinental Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

