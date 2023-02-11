TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $793.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $765.00 to $793.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $766.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $660.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.17.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

