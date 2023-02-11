Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

