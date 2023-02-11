TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 75.0% in January

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance
Shares of TANNZ remained flat at $25.22 during trading hours on Friday. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.
TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (TANNZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.