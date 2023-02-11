TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $20.46 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

