TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSYHY opened at $20.46 on Friday. TravelSky Technology has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelSky Technology (TSYHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.