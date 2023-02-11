Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 154.0% in January

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the January 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,674.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.