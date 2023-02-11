Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 154.0% in January

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the January 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,674.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Trelleborg AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
Read More
