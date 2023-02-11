Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.36. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 9,153 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

