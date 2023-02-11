Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.75 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.71). Approximately 1,498,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,193,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.69).

Trident Royalties Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £169.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trident Royalties

In other news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 77,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £39,530.10 ($47,517.85). In other Trident Royalties news, insider Adam Davidson acquired 77,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £39,530.10 ($47,517.85). Also, insider Richard John Hughes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($31,253.76).

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

