Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
TRIB opened at $1.12 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
