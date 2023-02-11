Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB opened at $1.12 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

