Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -10.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trinseo by 13.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 428.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

