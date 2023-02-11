Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the January 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Troika Media Group in the third quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,551,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442,130. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 222.53%. The business had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.