Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $1.44 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $598.15 million and $16.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.98 or 0.01433958 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00037207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01669932 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

