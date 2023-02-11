Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trustmark Trading Up 0.5 %

Trustmark stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.