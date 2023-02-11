Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMKGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Trustmark stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

